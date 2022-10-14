Police release name of driver who died after crashing into Richmond house

Richmond police on Friday released the identity of a man who died after crashing a van into a home in the 2400 block of Buford Avenue.
John Johnson, 59, of Cartersville, was the only person the van, police said.
Police were called to Buford and Lynhaven avenues at about 4:25 p.m. Thursday and found the van had crashed through a fence of one property and continued into a yard, where it hit a house.
Johnson died at a local hospital, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
