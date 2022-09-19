 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police release name of motorist in fatal Chesterfield County crash

The Virginia State Police on Monday identified the motorist in a fatal crash in Chesterfield County on Sunday. 

Alissa Jayne Sharifi, 19, of Midlothian, died at the scene on Route 288 just north of the Courthouse Road exit, police said. 

Police responded at 7:08 a.m. to a report of a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder that had run off the road to the left, struck an embankment and overturned. 

Police said Sharifi was not wearing a seat belt. 

This crash remains under investigation. 

