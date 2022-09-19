Police release name of motorist in fatal Chesterfield County crash

The Virginia State Police on Monday identified the motorist in a fatal crash in Chesterfield County on Sunday.

Alissa Jayne Sharifi, 19, of Midlothian, died at the scene on Route 288 just north of the Courthouse Road exit, police said.

Still no answers for missing $3 million the Enrichmond Foundation was managing for local groups As the Enrichmond Foundation closes down, the city of Richmond could soon assume control of the two historic African American cemeteries it ow…

Police responded at 7:08 a.m. to a report of a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder that had run off the road to the left, struck an embankment and overturned.

Police said Sharifi was not wearing a seat belt.