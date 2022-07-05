 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police release name of pedestrian killed on Oakland Road

Police on Tuesday released the identity of a pedestrian killed in the 1100 block of Oakland Road on Monday.

The victim was identified as Brandon Fleming, 30, of Glen Allen.

Crews were called to the scene at about 12:39 a.m. for a report of a person hit by a vehicle. A man who called 911 told police he was driving on Oakland Road and saw a person lying the road but was unable to avoid a collision, Henrico police said in a statement. 

The driver is cooperating with the investigation. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police in the statement said evidence gathered at the scene indicates another vehicle may have been involved. Investigators are searching for a 2016-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu with lower front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

