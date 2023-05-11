Richmond police have released the name of a man killed in a hit-and-run on Wednesday.

Ryan Howell, 28, of Richmond was pronounced dead in the 5200 block of Orcutt Lane. Police were called there at around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a person down in the road.

Police said he was struck by a vehicle driving westbound on Orcutt Lane. They said the driver did not stop.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.