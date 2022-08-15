 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police release name of victim in downtown Richmond motorcycle crash

A Harrisonburg man was identified as the victim in Sunday night's fatal motorcycle crash in downtown Richmond. 

Richmond police said in a statement Monday that the victim is Garrett Long, 26.

Officers at about 10:34 p.m. arrived on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of the 800 block of North Fifth Street.

Long's motorcycle struck a curb, left the roadway and collided with a pole, police said. He was the only person on the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine Long's cause and manner of death as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Richmond police at (804) 646-8671 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

