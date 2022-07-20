Police release name of woman killed in I-95 crash

Police on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County on Tuesday afternoon.

Angela Clements Hurley, 49, from Mechanicsville, died when a 2015 GMC Terrain slammed into her car as it was stopped on the shoulder near mile marker 90. She died at the scene.

Virginia State Police said the driver of the sport-utility vehicle, Levi E. Braxton III, 70, of Saluda, was driving northbound and went into the right shoulder to pass another vehicle. Hurley's 2007 Nissan Sentra had become disabled and she was in the vehicle when it was hit, police said.