Police release name of woman killed near Westover Hills Elementary School

Richmond police have released the name of the woman shot and killed near Westover Hills Elementary School on Friday.

Imani Hill, 26, of Richmond, was wounded after an altercation started outside the school, police said. Hill was taken in a personal vehicle to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 1211 Jahnke Road building went into lockdown shortly after police received a call at about 2:17 p.m.

A man also was hit in the head with a firearm during the confrontation, and a 17-year-old boy has been charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school grounds, police said.

No students or staff were hurt, and police said the school was not a target.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.