Police release surveillance video in fatal Midlothian shooting case

Chesterfield police on Wednesday released surveillance video related to a fatal shooting in Midlothian on Monday.

Police said Ashburn left his house for work just before 3:30 a.m. and saw someone going through his girlfriend's unlocked vehicle.

"Ashburn confronted the suspect and was shot. The suspect fled the area on foot," police said in a statement.

Police said the video shows the suspect rummaging through the vehicle, which is visible on the upper left corner of the video.

"On the video, the suspect and Ashburn can be heard speaking before the shooting," the statement said. "In the recording, the suspect can be heard saying: 'Bro, stop. Bro, stop, bro. Bro, stop, bro.' The suspect's voice is the louder of the two voices; the quieter voice is that of Ashburn."