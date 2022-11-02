 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police release surveillance video in fatal Midlothian shooting case

Chesterfield police have released surveillance video in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane on Oct. 31.

Chesterfield police on Wednesday released surveillance video related to a fatal shooting in Midlothian on Monday. 

Robert C. Ashburn, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane.

Police said Ashburn left his house for work just before 3:30 a.m. and saw someone going through his girlfriend's unlocked vehicle.

"Ashburn confronted the suspect and was shot. The suspect fled the area on foot," police said in a statement.

Police said the video shows the suspect rummaging through the vehicle, which is visible on the upper left corner of the video. 

"On the video, the suspect and Ashburn can be heard speaking before the shooting," the statement said. "In the recording, the suspect can be heard saying: 'Bro, stop. Bro, stop, bro. Bro, stop, bro.' The suspect's voice is the louder of the two voices; the quieter voice is that of Ashburn."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

