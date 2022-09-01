 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Report of active shooter at Henrico High School unfounded

Police on Thursday said a report of an active shooter at Henrico High School is unfounded.

Henrico County police in a statement said they responded at 10:55 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of Azalea Avenue "to a report of an active shooter."

"Henrico Police have determined the original call for service is unfounded. There is no active shooter," the statement said.

Henrico County police school resource officers will remain at surrounding schools, the statement said. Police are investigating the call. 

