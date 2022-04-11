Police respond to Mechanicsville Turnpike shooting

The Henrico County Division of Police and Richmond police are investigating a shooting near Community Supermarket off Mechanicsville Turnpike. One man was sent to a hospital with critical injuries, according to a tweet from the division.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before noon near the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike beside the intersection of Whitcomb Street and Cool Lane. This incident occurred around the dividing line between the county and city, according to officials.

One man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Henrico spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said he’s still gathering information on the incident and that more updates will be provided when they’re available.

Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at http://p3tips.com.