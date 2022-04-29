Police respond to U-Haul crash on I-95 that resulted in motorist death

Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle fatal crash early Friday on Interstate 95. Law enforcement officials said a U-Haul van traveling the wrong direction sideswiped multiple vehicles before the driver was ejected from his vehicle and walked into oncoming traffic, police said.

Troopers responded to the incident around 1:22 a.m. Police said a U-Haul van traveling northbound along I-95 took exit 75 towards I-64. The driver then made an U-turn into oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes of I-95, police stated in a news release.

The U-Haul struck multiple vehicles causing minor damage to their exterior, but those drivers were not injured. The van continued in the wrong direction until it struck a 2007 Chevy Avalanche towing a small trailer near mile marker 76.

After striking the Chevy, the U-Haul van overturned and the driver was ejected. The driver of the Chevy was uninjured, according to police.

The driver of the U-Haul stood up afterwards, climbed over the center guard railing and ran to the center lane of the northbound lanes. A tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the individual.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Jessica Shehan said traffic came to a near standstill and police received multiple witness testimonies that said the driver stated that he was "the chosen one," before walking into incoming travel.

Shehan said the Medical Examiner's Office is still working to determine if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or some other substance. State police have not yet determined the U-Haul driver's identity.

This crash is still under investigation.