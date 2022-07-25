 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Richmond officer and driver who crashed at high speed wounded during exchange of gunfire

  • Updated
A Richmond police officer and the driver of a vehicle whom authorities said crashed while speeding away were shot and wounded early Monday after exchanging gunfire, police said.

The officer's injury is non-life threatening; the suspect's wounds are considered life-threatening, police said.

The incident unfolded about 3:26 a.m. when officers spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, police said. The vehicle crashed and the driver, who was believed to be the sole occupant, fled from the vehicle at the intersection of Commerce Road and Stockton Street.

"As an officer attempted to engage the driver in a nearby alley, there was an exchange of gunfire between the driver and the officer," Richmond police said in a statement.

Both sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the department is conducting a thorough investigation and more information will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips also can be submitted using the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

