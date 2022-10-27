 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Richmond resident accused in April fatal stabbing

A Richmond man is accused by police of stabbing a woman to death in the spring.

Carl Williams, 69, was arrested Thursday. 

Richmond police responded to the 2100 block of Bainbridge Street at about 8:09 a.m. on April 1 for a report of a stabbing. Michelle Manuel, 59, was found with stab wounds and taken to a hospital, where she died.

The case had been classified as a death investigation, but was changed to a homicide after detectives determined it was a domestic incident, police said. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Carl Williams

Williams
