Police: Richmond resident accused in April fatal stabbing

A Richmond man is accused by police of stabbing a woman to death in the spring.
Carl Williams, 69, was arrested Thursday.
Richmond police responded to the 2100 block of Bainbridge Street at about 8:09 a.m. on April 1 for a report of a stabbing. Michelle Manuel, 59, was found with stab wounds and taken to a hospital, where she died.
The case had been classified as a death investigation, but was changed to a homicide after detectives determined it was a domestic incident, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Top 5 weekend events: Richmond Restaurant Week, GWAR & Zombie Walk
ZOMBIE WALK
Saturday
It’s not unusual to see zombies muddling down Cary Street — especially Saturday and Sunday mornings (a Bloody Mary or two usually can transform them back to human form). But this is different. For 17 years, Halloween revelers have been donning their undead duds and gathering at the shopping and dining destination to scare up some fun. Don’t forget that oozing rubber eyeball and life-like scar tissue; prizes are on the line! Pre-walk meetup/staging, 1 p.m. at Boat Lake at Byrd Park. 1-5 p.m. (with walk to start about 2:30) beginning at 2901 W. Cary St. Free (accepting donations for Suicide Awareness and Prevention).
RichmondZombieWalk.com
2018, ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch
RICHMOND RESTAURANT WEEK
Through Sunday
You know the drill: Eat an amazing meal and support an amazing cause. This time around, 40 restaurants are participating in the RVA institution, from Alewife to Julep’s and The Shaved Duck to Nama. And with $5.22 of each meal benefiting Feed More, who says you can participate only once? Hours vary by restaurant. $35.22 per person.
RRWeek.com.
JOE MAHONEY/times-dispatch
HARVEST FEST
Saturday
If you regret not making it out of the house more for what’s by far the greatest season, not to worry. HarvestFest is all of fall in one day. Carve pumpkins, sit down for a scary story, get down with The Slack Family Bluegrass Band, and sample some authentic German grub. We’re really just scratching the surface — from crafting fairy houses to capturing candids in the Fall Photo Booth, it’s all happening for kids and adults. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 1800 Lakeside Ave. Included with regular admission ($17 for adults). (804) 262-9887 or
LewisGinter.org/Event/HarvestFest
Mitra Bryant
ROCKETTS LANDING CAP TRAIL 10M & 5K
Saturday
For some, the thought of running a 10-miler or even a 5K is scary enough. Add some fake blood and a couple of plastic pitchforks, and it could have the opposite effect of a double rainbow. But don’t worry, the scenic run or walk is for a good cause: the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation. And there’s plenty to enjoy as you trace the path of the James River, from prizes and touchless water stations to a post-race drink ticket you can cash in at Stone Brewing. 16 Nicholson St. 8 a.m. (packet pickup). $37 (5K) and $42 (10-miler). VirginiaCapital
Trail.org/CapTrailRun
Virginia Capital Trail Foundation
GWAR
Sunday
RVA has several fine ambassadors, from L. Douglas Wilder to the ghost of Edgar Allan Poe, and Nutzy. But honestly, none is better than GWAR. The shock-metal musicians are a spectacle everyone needs to see at least once. (First-timers might want to steer clear of the bodily fluid “splash zones.”) Yes, this is a highly interactive experience, and Halloween is the band’s Christmas. 7 p.m. (doors open at 6). 708 E. Broad St. $27 (general admission). (804) 612-1900 or
TheNationalVa.com
Courtesy of the artist