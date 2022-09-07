 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police say man spray-painted Richmond law enforcement vehicles

Jeremy Morris

Jeremy Morris, 33 of Richmond was arrested in connection with a string of acts of vandalism at Richmond police headquarters. 

A suspect accused by authorities of vandalizing several vehicles at Richmond police headquarters has been arrested.

Jeremy Morris, 33, of Richmond, was arrested in connection with two incidents of vandalism, police said. 

An officer on Aug. 31 discovered that several law enforcement vehicles in the agency's 200 W. Grace St. parking deck had been damaged with black spray paint.

Morris faces charges including one count of felony vandalism and misdemeanor vandalism and trespassing. 

Anyone with information about this incident or who saw suspicious activity in the overnight hours near the garage is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

