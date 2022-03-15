Police say man who jumped from Route 288 bridge into the James River died

Virginia State Police said a man jumped from the Route 288 bridge into the James River on Tuesday afternoon after a car crash. He didn't survive the fall.

Troopers responded at 1:45 p.m. to an accident involving multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes near the World War II Veterans Memorial Bridge over the James River, police said in a news release.

Police spoke to witnesses who said one of the drivers exited their vehicle and jumped off the bridge.

The driver — whom police identified as an adult male — jumped off the bridge into the river and didn't survive, according to state police spokesperson Sgt. Jessica Shehan.

"I have confirmed from the troopers on the scene that the male who jumped from the bridge is deceased," Shehan said.

She said police won't release the victim's name or information at this time.