Police say photos show Williamsburg Road robbery suspect

Richmond police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say is a suspect in the robbery of a business last month.

Police in a statement said the man entered the closed business in the 1600 block of Williamsburg Road between 2:20 and 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 and stole several items. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1290 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 