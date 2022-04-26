Police search for driver in chase, East End crash

Virginia State Police troopers are searching for the driver who fled after a brief pursuit ended when a vehicle crashed, overturned and struck a tree on Jennie Scher Road in the early morning hours Tuesday.
At 2:36 a.m., troopers said they ran the license plate of a black 2004 Volkswagen sedan, which came back stolen, state police said.
Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle with lights and sirens, police said, but the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed. It lost control, overturned, and struck a tree, police said.
The driver fled on foot and was not caught, police said. A passenger was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
This crash is still under investigation.
Remember this? Main Street Station's short-lived 1980s shopping mall
In November 1985, Richmond’s historic Main Street Station reopened after a renovation to transform part of building into a shopping mall. One November 1985 advertisement described the new mall as having “The finest, most special specialty shops in all of Richmond.”
The $17 million project began in 1978 when David White and his partner Larry Shiflett started their efforts to redevelop the landmark. At first, their financing for the plan included a federal grant that ran into some delays with Richmond City Council until 1981. The deal was on the verge of going through when a fire broke out in October 1983, setting them back once again.
The mall finally opened in November 1985. The scheduled opening was November 7, 1985, but it was delayed by a week due to heavy rains and flooding. At its opening, the mall had 29 retail and seven food court tenants, a total of 70 percent of the spaces leased.
The train station’s mall never caught on however, and after just a few years, it closed in January 1988.
