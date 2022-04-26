Police search for driver in chase, East End crash

Virginia State Police troopers are searching for the driver who fled after a brief pursuit ended when a vehicle crashed, overturned and struck a tree on Jennie Scher Road in the early morning hours Tuesday.

At 2:36 a.m., troopers said they ran the license plate of a black 2004 Volkswagen sedan, which came back stolen, state police said.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle with lights and sirens, police said, but the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed. It lost control, overturned, and struck a tree, police said.

The driver fled on foot and was not caught, police said. A passenger was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.