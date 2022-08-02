Police searching for gunman who shot, wounded Charles City County deputy

A gunman who shot and wounded a Charles City County deputy responding to an armed robbery Monday evening remained at large after an overnight search.

The deputy was shot in the back after exchanging gunfire with the gunman, said Virginia State Police, which is investigating the incident. The gunman is a suspect in the robbery of the Dollar General store at 10341 Courthouse Road, police said.

Police did not identify the deputy.

The deputy, who was wearing a ballistic vest, was being treated at VCU Medical Center in Richmond for non-life threatening injuries.

The deputy responded about 6:50 p.m. Monday to an emergency call for an armed robbery in progress at the Dollar Store. Upon arrival, the deputy encountered the robbery suspect outside the store and the two exchanged gunfire, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene by running into the woods behind the store.

State police and deputies from the Charles City County Sheriff's Office immediately established a search perimeter and worked through Monday evening to locate the shooter, police said. The suspect remained at large Tuesday.

Police said there is limited information about the shooter because he concealed his identity with a face mask, gloves and hoodie.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or calling (804) 609-5656. Tips can also be provided by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.