Police seek driver in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on Broad Street

Henrico County police are seeking the driver of a pickup truck who they said struck and killed a woman Tuesday evening on West Broad Street and drove away from the scene.

The victim was identified as Trinesse Robinson, 49. Her place of residence was not provided.

Officers and fire department paramedics responded just before 6:30 p.m. to the eastbound lanes of the 7900 block of West Broad Street for a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and pickup truck, police said.

Authorities located the victim and rendered emergency medial care, and she was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died at the hospital.

Police said they are actively investigating and have collected area surveillance footage that appears to show the crash and the victim being struck by a Chevrolet pickup.

Anyone with information or motorists who were traveling along eastbound Broad Street at the time of the wreck are urged to call Crash Team Investigator Bolinger at (804) 501-5000. Tips can also be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or through the P3tips app. Both methods are anonymous.

