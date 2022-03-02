Police seek help identifying suspects in December slaying at convenience store in South Richmond

Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in a December killing at a convenience store along Richmond Highway in South Richmond.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Dec. 20, police were summoned to the 700 block of Richmond Highway for a report of a person shot. Officers arrived to discover a man later identified as Christopher Barnes, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound in the convenience store.

Police say he was unresponsive when they arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two suspects left the store while firing shots at other people in the parking lot, according to authorities. The two fled on foot in an alley toward Dinwiddie Avenue. Police say one suspect wore a jacket with gray stripes and colorful images on each side.

Anyone with information about these suspects or this homicide is encouraged to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712, contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or submit a tip to the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.