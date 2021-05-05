Police seek suspect after woman killed, man wounded by gunfire in western Henrico

A woman was killed and a man critically wounded by gunfire Tuesday night in western Henrico County.

Police were summoned just before 9 p.m. to the 6800 block of Paragon Place near the intersection of West Broad Street and Glenside Drive. Officers arrived and found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Henrico Fire & EMS transported the man and woman to area hospitals for treatment. The man was in critical condition, and the woman died from her injuries. Detectives are working to notify relatives of the woman who died and plan to release her identity later.

"The connection between our two victims is unknown," police said in a news release.

Henrico Police Detectives are seeking a suspect, Kevin K. Mitchell, a man police said is 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 170 pounds, and has a tattoo on his neck that says "Nyasia."