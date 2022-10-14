Police seek suspect in West Grace Street robbery

Richmond police on Friday released a video of a man they say is a suspect in a robbery at a business.
The man wearing a hooded jacket entered the business in the 500 block of West Grace Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money from a worker, police said.
The suspect, who fled on foot, is "a person of interest in other property crimes in the downtown area," police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-4636 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.