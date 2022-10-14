 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Police seek suspect in West Grace Street robbery

  • 0
West Grace Street suspect

In this photo released by Richmond police, a man that authorities said is a suspect in a robbery is shown. 

 RICHMOND POLICE

The new episode of 8@4 features segments of people, events and places that give the opportunity to find a new perspective in Central Virginia. Presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

Richmond police on Friday released a video of a man they say is a suspect in a robbery at a business.

The man wearing a hooded jacket entered the business in the 500 block of West Grace Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money from a worker, police said.

The suspect, who fled on foot, is "a person of interest in other property crimes in the downtown area," police said in a statement. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-4636 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News