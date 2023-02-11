THE TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond police are asking for the public's help identifying a person they say tried to rob a business.
Officers were called to the 3200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 9 a.m. on Sunday. An employee said a man entered the business and demanded money, indicating he hard a firearm, police said.
He was waring a navy blue pea coat and knit cap and fled on foot, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-3182 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
