Police seek tips in fatal pedestrian crash on Chamberlayne Avenue

Richmond police are asking for tips about a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Officers were called at around 9:27 p.m. Friday to the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of a person struck, police said in a statement.
Nancy Johnson, 64, was found in the northbound lane and pronounced dead, police said.
The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating in the investigation, police said.
“However, a second vehicle is believed to have been involved and detectives are asking for the community’s help to provide additional information,” the statement said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
- 'Tonight, he lost that battle': Congressman Donald McEachin dies at 61
- Midlothian bank teller pleads guilty to stealing money from accounts
- Here's your Richmond Tacky Lights list for 2022 🎄🎁
- The Park at RVA, a multi-entertainment venue with bowling, mini-golf, food halls, opens this week
- N.C. woman says she found out she had full-grown baby inside her 1 day before delivering. How?
- Update: 1 killed in Parham Road Walmart lot
- Teel: Tony Bennett isn't sure there's an elite team this season, but he may have one at Virginia
- From pop-up chef to TV star, Richmond’s Daniel Harthausen wins big on HBO Max's 'The Big Brunch'
- Bon Secours transferred millions out of Richmond Community Hospital, records show
- Trooper dragged by SUV that sped off during I-295 traffic stop: SUV
- Free Christmas trees available on Saturday in Henrico
- Richmond man gets life plus 66 years for 'horrific' surprise attack that wounded ex-girlfriend, killed man
- New England Patriots provide transportation for UVa players to their teammates' funerals
- Owner of pit bull that fatally mauled Richmond church deacon, 88, will not be charged criminally
- JMU can't play for a conference title today, so a famous fan threw the Dukes a pizza party
29 photos from The Times-Dispatch archives