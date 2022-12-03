 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek tips in fatal pedestrian crash on Chamberlayne Avenue

Richmond police are asking for tips about a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers were called at around 9:27 p.m. Friday to the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of a person struck, police said in a statement.

Nancy Johnson, 64, was found in the northbound lane and pronounced dead, police said.

The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating in the investigation, police said.

“However, a second vehicle is believed to have been involved and detectives are asking for the community’s help to provide additional information,” the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

