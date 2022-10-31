Police seeking tips on pedestrian hit by vehicle on Orcutt Lane

Richmond police are asking for tips about a crash that injured a pedestrian Saturday night.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Orcutt Lane at about 10:22 p.m. Officers found a man in a grassy drainage area south of the roadway, police said.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained at the scene.

Investigators determined the pedestrian was walking eastbound in the road towards Broad Rock Boulevard when he was struck by the vehicle.