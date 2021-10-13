Police seeking to identify man on bicycle who fatally shot driver in Henrico

Police are investigating the slaying of a driver who was shot in his car in Henrico County before driving into Richmond, where he died of his injuries. Police said his assailant was a man on a bicycle who fired into the victim’s car.

The victim was identified as Hassan Dixon, 51, whose last known address was on Patrick Avenue in Richmond near the Henrico County line.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue, near its intersection with Parkview Avenue, Henrico police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said.

Pecka said an adult male driver — later identified as Dixon — was in a sedan when a man arrived on a bicycle. The two engaged one another, and during their interaction, shots were fired into the vehicle.

The driver then left the scene toward Parkview Avenue and was later located at Carolina Avenue and Meadowbridge Road in Richmond. The driver died of his injuries at the scene, Pecka said.

The cyclist fled on his bike toward Richmond-Henrico Turnpike on Laburnum Avenue, Pecka said.

Richmond police secured the scene while Henrico police took the lead in investigating the fatal shooting, after it was determined the victim was shot in Henrico.