Police seized 7 guns, drugs, from South Richmond home after shooting suspect

Richmond police confiscated seven firearms and more than a kilo of cocaine in addition to fentanyl from a home in South Richmond occupied by an armed man who police wounded earlier this month while executing a search warrant, Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said this week.

The search was part of a multijurisdictional narcotics investigation.

During a news media briefing Wednesday at police headquarters, Edwards identified Sgt. Cody Adams as the officer who shot Douglas Price, 61.

Police said Price aimed a gun at Adams after officers entered the home in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive in the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 9.

Police said officers ordered people inside the house to come out with their hands up. The commands were given 11 times over a loudspeaker, Edwards said.

A woman unrelated to the narcotics investigation was also inside the house at the time but does not face any charges, police said.

Edwards said Wednesday that he initially could not discuss what police recovered from the home but was able to disclose the details of the seizures after the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office unsealed the inventory of confiscated items.

The seized items included 1,300 grams, or 1.3 kilos, of cocaine; 140 grams of pressed fentanyl pills; 28 grams of powdered fentanyl; and 6 pounds of cannabis, Edwards said.

In addition to the firearm that police said Price had in his hand when he was shot, investigators recovered a tactical-style shotgun, an AR-style rifle, two AR-style pistols, two regular handguns and five magazines from the home.

Edwards said Adams, who has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, which is standard procedure, is an eight-year veteran of the force currently assigned to the 3rd Precinct and is a member of the department's SWAT team.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office will determine whether the shooting was justified. The review is ongoing, Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin said in an email.

Price suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.

He was indicted in October on grand larceny and petit larceny charges for offenses that occurred in March 2020, but no charges have been filed against him in the drug investigation or shooting.

