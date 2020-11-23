Police: Suspect in critical condition after fatally shooting teenage girlfriend and then himself in Richmond

When officers arrived, they found the teenage girl inside a home. She had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One neighbor, Eugene Colden, said he saw EMS personnel go into the house and come out before the police took charge of the scene.

"When I saw them put the yellow tape around, I knew it was pretty serious," Colden said.

Less than three hours earlier, at 11:17 a.m., officers had answered a report of a parked car at a stoplight at the intersection of Carnation Street and Midlothian Turnpike. There, officers found an unresponsive man suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

On Monday morning, investigators confirmed their suspicion that the two shootings were connected, Smith said.

Smith's concerns about the potential for more domestic violence were echoed during Monday's news conference by representatives of the YWCA Richmond and the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance.

Jonathan Yglesias, policy director for the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance, said that domestic violence is preventable but occurs far too often in Richmond and across the country.