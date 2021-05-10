 Skip to main content
Police: Suspect in domestic gunfire incident in Henrico kills herself with gun after troopers disable car during pursuit
Police: Suspect in domestic gunfire incident in Henrico kills herself with gun after troopers disable car during pursuit

A suspect in a shooting incident in Henrico County being pursued by police on Interstate 95 died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after officers disabled the woman's car, authorities said.

At the request of Henrico County police, state troopers joined in the pursuit of a 2010 Honda Accord at 8:10 a.m. on southbound I-95 near the Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, state police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said.

As the pursuit neared the Walthall Exit at mile marker 58 in Chesterfield County, troopers deployed a tire deflation device in an attempt to end the pursuit. After running over the device, the driver "succumbed to a self inflicted gunshot wound," Davenport said. No one else was inside the vehicle.

The driver, who has not been identified, was involved a short time earlier in a domestic-related shooting incident in the 4200 block of Sprenkle Lane, said Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka.

After officers arrived about 8 a.m. they confirmed that shots were fired inside an occupied apartment after a confrontation between two women. There were no reported injuries in the incident, Pecka said.

One of the women took some personal items, including a pink-colored, four-door Honda, and left the scene, Pecka said.

The vehicle was spotted by a Henrico officer, who began following the car. A pursuit was then initiated along southbound I-95 in Henrico and soon was joined by state police.

Both the shooting and pursuit ending with the woman's death remain under investigation.

