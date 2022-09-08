Police: Suspect sought in pedestrian hit-and-run incident on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Henrico County police are seeking information in connection with a pedestrian hit-and-run incident Monday night on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Police said in a statement Thursday a person was struck by a vehicle around 11:13 p.m. near Mechanicsville and Crump Street.

At the scene, officers discovered an adult woman who'd been struck by a vehicle traveling westbound while trying to cross the street, police said.

The vehicle did not stop, and the driver ran a red light on Magnolia Street.

Surveillance footage shows the victim being struck on the front passenger side of the vehicle. The victim was knocked into the air and then came to rest in the westbound turn lane, police said.

Henrico police and fire arrived shortly after the incident and transported the victim to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition, said police.

Because of the extent of the victim's injuries, officials were unable to identify her. She's described as a woman in her 50s around 5-foot-10, weighing around 100 pounds. She was found wearing blue jeans, multicolored tennis shoes and socks and a dark blue shirt, police said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.