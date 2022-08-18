Police: Victim identified in South Richmond homicide

Richmond police announced Thursday that the victim of Wednesday's fatal shooting in South Richmond has been identified.

The victim's name is Jeremy Cornelius, 43. of Richmond. Cornelius was found after officers responded to reports of a person shot near the 2300 block of Halifax Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene around 3:10 p.m. with Cornelius outside, down and unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound, said police.

He was transported with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.