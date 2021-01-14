Police: Wanted suspect killed after firing on Chesterfield officers as they tried to arrest him

Police were still at the scene Thursday morning at they continue their investigation into this incident.

The identity of the gunman was not immediately released. Police did not say whether the man lived at the home where the incident occurred.

Chesterfield police Chief Jeffrey Katz on Thursday morning commented on the incident on social media:

"For the second time in as many days, the [Chesterfield police] SWAT team confronted an individual who fired upon officers," Katz wrote. "The first subject ultimately allowed us to take him into custody peacefully. During this morning's incident, the subject chose to end the situation violently."

"We much prefer the first outcome, but in the fact of deadly violence, our officers performed swiftly, decisively and reasonably given the fact they were being shot at by the decedent."

On Wednesday, Chesterfield police assisted the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office in an incident in which a man fired on officers about 1 a.m. after they responded to a residential alarm call at the gunman's home in the 3000 block of Bellson Lane. Police determined the man had set off his own alarm, left the residence and then fired on officers from an adjacent property when they arrived.