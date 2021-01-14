Police: Wanted suspect killed after firing on Chesterfield officers as they tried to arrest him

A man who police said fired on officers as they tried to take him into custody on charges was killed early Thursday inside a home in Chesterfield County.
Police said in a news release that they responded about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 17100 block of Lansmill Drive to serve a warrant on a man on a charge of violating a protective order. The suspect refused to come out of the home, which was also occupied by a woman.
Police then obtained a search warrant for the residence to locate the man, as well as additional arrest warrants for stalking and violation of a protective order.
After several hours of negotiation with officers, the woman came out of the home about 9 p.m., police said. At that point, the man stopped communicating with police, and for the next several hours, officers "used an array of technological resources to attempt to reestablish contact with the suspect and avoid a violent encounter," authorities said.
They were unsuccessful, police said.
Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, after about 11 hours on scene, officers entered the residence to execute the search and arrest warrants.
During the search, officers discovered a storage area where the suspect was hiding. Police said the suspect immediately produced a weapon and fired shots at police. Police returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were still at the scene Thursday morning at they continue their investigation into this incident.
The identity of the gunman was not immediately released. Police did not say whether the man lived at the home where the incident occurred.
Chesterfield police Chief Jeffrey Katz on Thursday morning commented on the incident on social media:
"For the second time in as many days, the [Chesterfield police] SWAT team confronted an individual who fired upon officers," Katz wrote. "The first subject ultimately allowed us to take him into custody peacefully. During this morning's incident, the subject chose to end the situation violently."
"We much prefer the first outcome, but in the fact of deadly violence, our officers performed swiftly, decisively and reasonably given the fact they were being shot at by the decedent."
On Wednesday, Chesterfield police assisted the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office in an incident in which a man fired on officers about 1 a.m. after they responded to a residential alarm call at the gunman's home in the 3000 block of Bellson Lane. Police determined the man had set off his own alarm, left the residence and then fired on officers from an adjacent property when they arrived.
The suspect, Michael Andrew Layman, 50, was charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and one count of recklessly handling a firearm.
Anyone with information about the Chesterfield incident can contact Chesterfield police (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
(804) 649-6450