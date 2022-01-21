Portsmouth man charged in New Year's bonfire party in Prince George that killed 2

A Portsmouth man was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, along with five other offenses, in connection with an outdoor New Year's bonfire party in Prince George County that erupted in gunfire, killing two.

In addition to the murder charge, Maurice Antwan Taylor, 19, was charged with threatening to kill or injure, felony use of a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm and obstruction of justice, Prince George police said Friday in a news release.

Taylor is accused of killing Devon Clanton, 22, of Dinwiddie County, who died of gunshot wounds after being taken to VCU Medical Center. A second victim, identified as Tramaz Tynes, 20, of Surry County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At about 12:30 p.m. Jan. 1, Prince George officers responded to the 8600 block of Ellis Road for a reported shooting at the party, which was estimated to have had more than 300 attendees.

Upon arrival, police found two gunshot victims - later identified as Clanton and Tramaz - lying on a grassy field. As officers arrived, the large crowd quickly dispersed from the area, authorities said.