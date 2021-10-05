Possible victims sought in case of Henrico middle school teacher charged with sexual assault

Henrico County authorities are seeking possible victims after a Short Pump Middle School teacher was charged with sexually assaulting a student.

"It is imperative that we make sure we have the necessary information to make sure our children are safe. Unfortunately, our experience and professional research have shown in these situations there are more than one victim," said a joint statement Tuesday from Henrico Police Chief Eric English and Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.

Dean Lakey, 60, a physical education teacher, was arrested last month in North Carolina. He had been on administrative leave since last Spring. Online court records show he is out on bond.

Henrico police said last month that they opened an investigation into an incident from the 2016-17 school year based on a tip from Child Protective Services. After a long-term investigation, Henrico police sought indictments Aug. 25 for one count of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor as a custodian.