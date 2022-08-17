Powhatan band director now faces 9 charges involving 5 underage teens spanning more than a decade

Powhatan County High School's band director and performing arts coordinator now faces nine sex-related charges involving five underage teens that span more than a decade, and authorities said they are still fielding calls about additional alleged victims.

During a hearing Wednesday in Powhatan Circuit Court, Judge Paul Cella denied bond for Andrew C. Snead, 36, in his latest bid to be set free pending trial. Cella had granted Snead bond previously on an appeal from lower court, but the judge said the circumstances have now changed. He cited the number of alleged victims, the length of time over which the offenses occurred and the strength of the prosecution's case.

In arguing that Snead should be denied bond, Acting Powhatan Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Cerullo said Snead has been victimizing children for the past ten years by using his position as a high school teacher, and would remain a danger to the community if released now.

Cerullo also pointed out that authorities are still fielding calls and "have allegations that we have not been able to chase down yet. We're still investigating allegations that may necessitate more charges. These five complainants are not the only ones that have come forward."

The case against Snead began June 30 when Powhatan sheriff's investigators arrested him on two charges of taking indecent liberties with a female juvenile while acting in a custodial role. Those alleged offenses occurred in April and May and involve a single alleged victim.

A second alleged victim then came forward and investigators arrested Snead on July 23 on two additional counts of taking indecent liberties with a male juvenile while acting in a custodial role. Those alleged offenses occurred between June 13 and June 28, 2022, and between July 1, 2021 and Nov. 1, 2021.

After those charges were filed, Cerullo said additional victims came forward and rather than obtain arrest warrants for those offenses, the Powhatan Commonwealth's Attorney's Office decided to put those cases before a multi-jurisdictional grand jury. On Aug. 3, the panel returned five indictments against Snead.

They include: taking indecent liberties with a female juvenile while acting in a custodial role between Aug. 1, 2010 and June 1, 2011; taking indecent liberties with a male juvenile by a custodian between Jan. 1 and June 1, 2015. Those charges involve separate victims.

Snead also was indicted on three charges involving the same victim: taking indecent liberties with a female juvenile by a custodian between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 6, 2022; taking indecent liberties with a female juvenile by a custodian between Feb. 3 and Feb. 10, 2022; and solicitation of a female juvenile to send lewd and pornographic images of a child between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 6, 2022.

Snead has been placed on administrative leave from the high school pending the outcome of the case. He is being held in Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover County.

A trial date on Snead's indictments will be set Oct. 11. He also faces a Sept. 21 preliminary hearing on the first two sets of charges in Powhatan Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

