Powhatan band director to appear July 13 on indecent liberties charges

Powhatan High School’s suspended director of bands was arraigned Thursday after his arrest on two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor and is scheduled to be back in court on July 13 to determine if he has hired an attorney.

Andrew C. Snead, 36, will continue to be held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail until a bail hearing can be set once defense counsel is appointed or retained.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office announced Snead’s arrest Thursday but declined to provide any details on the alleged incidents or where they took place. Snead is accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor while acting in a supervisory or custodial role.

The dates of offense listed on the arrest warrants are May 31 for one of the charges, and between April 25 and May 5 for the second charge. Both involve a single alleged victim.

In addition to director of bands, Snead serves as Powhatan High School’s performing arts coordinator.

Authorities have served multiple search warrants as part of their ongoing investigation of the case. All but one of those warrants had been sealed by the court as of Friday morning, but when a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter inquired about the remaining unsealed warrant, authorities moved quickly to have it sealed.

Tracie Omohundro, Powhatan Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for instruction, said in a statement Thursday that school officials had been notified of the ongoing investigation of Snead and were cooperating fully with the sheriff’s office.

Snead has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

Andrew C. Snead

Snead

