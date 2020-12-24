 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Powhatan man, 59, dies of injuries after SUV strikes tree
0 comments
breaking

Powhatan man, 59, dies of injuries after SUV strikes tree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ambulance lights

A Powhatan County man was fatally injured Thursday morning when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree, state police said.

The victim was identified as Kevin Mitchell, 59.

State troopers responded at 7:12 a.m. to a vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Red Lane Road.

A preliminary investigation shows that Mitchell, driving a 1994 GMC Jimmy, was traveling south on Red Lane when he drove off the right side of the road and hit the tree.

Mitchell wasn't wearing a safety belt and he died after being taken to a local hospital.

The wreck remains under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News