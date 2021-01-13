Powhatan man charged with firing on officers after they responded to his home for alarm

A Powhatan County man has been charged with firing shots at deputies after they responded to his home to investigate a residential alarm call.

The sheriff’s office said it received the alarm about 1 a.m. Wednesday from a residence in the 300 block of Bellson Lane.

Arriving deputies found the front door of the house standing open. They announced their presence and immediately were fired upon from outside the residence multiple times, Chief Deputy Jeffery Searfoss said in a news release.

Additional deputies responded as well as officers from Chesterfield County police, and the area was secured, Searfoss said.

The gunman who fired on the deputies eventually was located inside a structure on adjacent property. He was identified as the owner of the home whose alarm went off. After further investigation, authorities concluded that the homeowner had set off his own residential alarm, Searfoss said.

No one was injured.

The suspect, Michael Andrew Layman, 50, was charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and one count of recklessly handling a firearm.