Powhatan man convicted of 2019 murder in Louisa County

A Powhatan County man was convicted by a Louisa County jury Saturday of the 2019 shooting death of his roommate whose body was dumped in Louisa County.

After a four-day jury trial that ended late Saturday, Anthony Davenport Jr., 25, was convicted of first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of murder and concealing a dead body, said Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty McGuire.

Davenport faces up to life in prison when sentenced Jan. 5, said a statement Monday from Robert M. Wood, who prosecuted the case with fellow assistant Commonwealth's attorney Alex Goodman. Davenport's lawyer, Peter Jenkins, declined to comment.

According to Wood, Davenport lived in a residence in Powhatan County with three other men. On June 18 he told a man he previously mistakenly accused of the theft - and who he had beaten with a baseball bat - that he believed Terrell Bailey, another roommate was the thief.

Davenport woke Bailey around 10 p.m. and told him he had to move out and to pack his things. Davenport then left with Bailey in Davenport’s vehicle saying that he would put Bailey up in a hotel for the night. This was the last time anyone saw Bailey alive, said Wood.