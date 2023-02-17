A Powhatan man who last year was arrested and accused by authorities of having child porn faces 18 new charges.

Stephen Russell Shaw, 56, was arrested on Thursday in Georgia. He was indicted on one count of production of child phonography first offense, five counts of production of child phonography second or subsequent offense, six counts of possession of child pornography, and six counts of unlawful filming of a nonconsenting nude minor.

Shaw in October was arrested on one count of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. Those charges are set for a preliminary hearing on March 24.

Tim Dustan, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said that Shaw was not explicitly in violation of his bond conditions, which allowed him to leave the state, and was not considered a fugitive when he was arrested in Georgia.

Shaw last year resigned as an employee in the Powhatan County Building and Inspections Department and from a position on the volunteer fire department.