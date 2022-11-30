 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powhatan man identified as victim in Nov 19 crash on U.S. 60 in Powhatan

A Powhatan County man has been identified as the victim in a Nov. 19 fatal crash on U.S. 60 in Powhatan.

Lurann Q. Barley, 40, died from injuries he sustained in the wreck, state police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said Barley, driving a 1999 GMC Jimmy, was traveling west when his vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a tree about 12:40 a.m. in the 6000 block of Anderson Highway, also known as U.S. 60. The crash site is about three-tenths of a mile east of Delmar Ridge Road.

This crash remains under investigation, police said.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

