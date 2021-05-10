Powhatan teen charged in three-vehicle crash that killed one and injured 8 others on U.S. 60

A Powhatan County teen has been charged with reckless driving after state police said she triggered a three-vehicle crash late Sunday that killed one and injured eight others.

Police said they responded at 10:05 p.m. for a report of a wreck in the 4700 block of U.S. 60, also known as Anderson Highway, in Powhatan County.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a sedan was heading west on U.S. 60 when the driver slowed to make a left turn. A 2012 Ford Fusion also heading west struck the sedan from behind, police said.

The sedan was then struck by an eastbound F150 pickup truck. The impact caused the pickup and sedan to run off the right side of the eastbound lane into trees. Meanwhile, the Fusion ran off the road to the right and spun around, coming to rest partially in the road, police said.

The driver of the sedan died of injuries suffered in the crash while being transported to a local hospital. The driver's name, age and place of residence are being withheld until police can notify relatives. A 14-year-old sitting in a back passenger seat was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

All seven occupants of the F150 sustained non-life-threatening injuries.