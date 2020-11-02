Powhatan woman, 63, sentenced to serve 6 months for lying she was assaulted by Black couple

A 63-year-old Powhatan County woman was sentenced Monday to serve six months in jail for falsely reporting that she was assaulted by a Black couple in late June.

After finding that Gladys Townsend's behavior could have had "devastating consequences" in the community, Powhatan Circuit Court Judge Paul Cella sentenced her to 12 months in jail with six months suspended on her conviction for filing a false police report.

Townsend will not be allowed to serve her time on weekends or at home. If she causes no problems while incarcerated, she will be released in three months for earned good time credit.

Noel Brooks, Townsend's attorney, urged the judge to give his client a suspended jail sentence, noting she has no prior record, is bipolar, suffers from anxiety and depression, and has other health problems.

Brooks also noted that law enforcement expended few resources in the case because Townsend immediately admitted to lying about the incident.

But Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Cerullo countered that Townsend's report was inflammatory "because of the times we are living in, and it could have led to very bad repercussions in society."