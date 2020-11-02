Powhatan woman, 63, sentenced to serve 6 months for lying she was assaulted by Black couple

A 63-year-old Powhatan County woman was sentenced Monday to serve six months in jail for falsely reporting that she was assaulted by a Black couple in late June.
After finding that Gladys Townsend's behavior could have had "devastating consequences" in the community, Powhatan Circuit Court Judge Paul Cella sentenced her to 12 months in jail with six months suspended on her conviction for filing a false police report.
Townsend will not be allowed to serve her time on weekends or at home. If she causes no problems while incarcerated, she will be released in three months for earned good time credit.
Noel Brooks, Townsend's attorney, urged the judge to give his client a suspended jail sentence, noting she has no prior record, is bipolar, suffers from anxiety and depression, and has other health problems.
Brooks also noted that law enforcement expended few resources in the case because Townsend immediately admitted to lying about the incident.
But Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Cerullo countered that Townsend's report was inflammatory "because of the times we are living in, and it could have led to very bad repercussions in society."
The judge essentially agreed, saying her lack of a criminal record made his decision difficult but there was no justification for her behavior. Her false allegations in today's environment was like "lighting a match to a tinder box," the judge added.
The Powhatan Sheriff's Office received a report about 6 p.m. June 30 from Townsend, who is white, saying she had been assaulted by a Black female and a Black male on Ridge Road. Townsend told investigators she did not know her assailants and gave a description of them and their car, authorities said.
Investigators quickly determined no assault occurred and Townsend admitted to fabricating the incident.
Authorities aren't certain the couple she accused even exist. "There is certainly no evidence of them existing," Cerullo said.
At the time of her arrest, Townsend said she lied about the assault because "she was just upset."
Cerullo said the investigator interpreted her remarks to mean that she was distressed about the Black Lives Matter protests.
