Powhatan woman who killed ex-boyfriend's puppy by hanging it from tree sentenced to 2 years

Burton, of the 4600 block of Bell Road, pleaded no contest on July 6 to killing the tan and white pit bull puppy. In exchange for her plea, Cerullo withdrew an accompanying charge of grand larceny against Burton for taking the animal from her boyfriend's residence in Dinwiddie County.

According to a summary of evidence, Burton arrived at the Powhatan Sheriff's Office on Nov. 22 to report that she had gone to her boyfriend's home and found his dog, which she claimed appeared to be sick and vomiting.

Burton told a deputy that she took the dog to her home in Powhatan, where it died.

After being interviewed by the deputy - during which time she appeared visibly upset and gave odd answers - a second deputy was sent to Burton's home, where they located the animal deceased in the backyard, Cerullo said.

The deputy noticed what appeared to be red marks around the animal's neck, and during a subsequent interview, Burton admitted to killing the dog. She indicated that she was upset with her boyfriend because he "beat me" and "got me hooked on meth," Cerullo told the court.