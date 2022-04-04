Prayer vigil ahead of services for Henrico police officer Trey Marshall Sutton killed in crash last week

A prayer vigil was held Monday evening for fallen Henrico County police officer Trey Marshall Sutton.

Sutton died last week following a three-vehicle crash along U.S. 301. Another officer and a third person were also critically injured.

The 24-year-old from Chesterfield County was just two months out of the police academy — he’d graduated in February after joining the department last June.

Sutton’s family will hold a visitation, which is open to the public, on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Victory Tabernacle Church, 11700 Genito Road in Midlothian.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Victory Tabernacle Church.

Sutton will be interred at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens located at 11302 Merchants Road in Hopewell. The interment will also be open to the public.

Sutton was assigned to the Patrol Bureau and was conducting field training with his partner.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the two officers were returning from a service call with another man in their custody, headed to the Henrico Sheriff’s Office to process the individual, when the crash occurred at the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Wilkinson Road, according to police.

A total of four people were sent to a hospital after the crash. Sutton died from his injuries sometime the next morning; another officer and the man in their custody each suffered life-threatening injuries. The fourth person was treated for minor injuries and was released from the hospital.

The Henrico Police Foundation is accepting and distributing 100% of the donations made on behalf of Sutton, and the other officer injured, to their families.

To donate, visit https://www.henricopolicefoundation.org/; call (804) 347-0881; email info@henricopolicefoundation.org; or mail the Henrico Police Foundation at P.O. Box 3165, Glen Allen, VA 23058.