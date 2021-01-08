Prince George father sentenced to two life sentences plus 46 years in prison for killing son in DUI wreck, sexually abusing young girl

Jonathan Bourlier, Krenicky's attorney, argued that his client accepted responsibility for the crash by virtue of his guilty pleas to the all the charges, and asked the judge to sentence Krenicky near the low end of discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active prison term of 15 years and six months. In the sex case, the attorney said his client maintains his innocence.

The judge heard defense arguments related to a motion filed by Bourlier seeking a new trial. The attorney said an alibi witness had been found who was willing to testify that his client was not around the victim on one of the days that she testified she had been abused.

But Sharrett denied the motion, saying the child's testimony was so compelling that she disclosed things that she could not have possibly known on her own without experiencing the sexual contact. Further, the judge said that even if the alibi witness had been allowed to testify, the court would have reached the same decision because the victim's testimony was so strong.

In the Nov. 17, 2018, fatal crash, Krenicky had been drinking earlier in the day at wedding and had a can of beer in his car when his 2002 Pontiac Grand Am veered off the left side of the 16000 block of Jolly Road - a narrow, undivided country road - and struck a culvert, causing his vehicle to roll over about 10:45 p.m.