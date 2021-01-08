Prince George father sentenced to two life sentences plus 46 years in prison for killing son in DUI wreck, sexually abusing young girl

A Prince George County father was sentenced Thursday to two life terms plus 46 years for killing his 5-year-old son in a 2018 drunken driving crash just 500 feet from his house and sexually abusing a young girl, beginning when she was 8, over the course of that same year.
In sentencing Daniel E. Krenicky, 34, on a charge of aggravated involuntary manslaughter in the crash that fatally injured his son, Seth, Prince George Circuit Court Judge William A. Sharrett noted that Krenicky - in addition to driving while intoxicated - failed at the outset to accept responsibility for his actions when he called a family member after the crash instead of immediately dialing 911 for help.
Prince George Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Dustan noted in arguments before the judge that Krenicky's delay in calling 911 cost his son precious minutes in emergency medical care that potentially could have saved his life. In addition, Krenicky falsely blamed a deer for causing him to lose control of his car, which was contrary to what Krenicky stated earlier to an officer at the crash scene.
In the sex abuse case, the judge said that children have the right to trust adults to protect them and Krenicky violated that that trust, first by sexually abusing the girl between Jan. 1 and Nov. 16, 2018, and then by calling the victim a liar after she testified against him via close-circuit television at his earlier trial.
Sharrett sentenced Krenicky to two life sentences for his separate convictions of sodomy and object sexual penetration, 20 additional years for aggravated sexual battery and five more years for engaging in an indecent act with a child. The life sentences were mandatory for those specific offenses under Virginia law because the victim was a juvenile.
Sharrett said he recognized that Krenicky faced mandatory minimum sentences of life in prison, but noted that the defendant's punishment of life behind bars is no longer than what the victim, now 11, will have to endure. The judge noted that she has been deprived of her childhood and probably her teenage years, and that Krenicky may also have deprived her of ever having a normal relationship.
The sexual abuse came to light after Krenicky was charged and incarcerated for the crash that killed his son. "The victim [of the sex abuse] was found sexually abusing another child, and that's what led to the disclosure," said Prince George Commonwealth's Attorney Susan Fierro.
In the fatal wreck, Sharrett sentenced Krenicky to 30 years in prison on the manslaugher conviction with nine years suspended, giving him 21 to serve. The judge also sentenced Krenicky to two, five-year sentences, both suspended, on felony convictions of child abuse/neglect for endangering the lives of his two children. His daughter also was in the car and seriously injured. Lastly, the judge sentenced Krenicky to 12 months in jail with all but five days suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jonathan Bourlier, Krenicky's attorney, argued that his client accepted responsibility for the crash by virtue of his guilty pleas to the all the charges, and asked the judge to sentence Krenicky near the low end of discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active prison term of 15 years and six months. In the sex case, the attorney said his client maintains his innocence.
The judge heard defense arguments related to a motion filed by Bourlier seeking a new trial. The attorney said an alibi witness had been found who was willing to testify that his client was not around the victim on one of the days that she testified she had been abused.
But Sharrett denied the motion, saying the child's testimony was so compelling that she disclosed things that she could not have possibly known on her own without experiencing the sexual contact. Further, the judge said that even if the alibi witness had been allowed to testify, the court would have reached the same decision because the victim's testimony was so strong.
In the Nov. 17, 2018, fatal crash, Krenicky had been drinking earlier in the day at wedding and had a can of beer in his car when his 2002 Pontiac Grand Am veered off the left side of the 16000 block of Jolly Road - a narrow, undivided country road - and struck a culvert, causing his vehicle to roll over about 10:45 p.m.
Krenicky's son was found 50 feet from the car when the first deputy arrived on scene. Krenicky initially denied he had been drinking when questioned by the deputy, but the officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol and spotted the can of beer inside the wrecked vehicle. When asked again, Krenicky said he had consumed two drinks.
Investigators determined that Krenicy had consumed alcohol at the wedding and likely had stopped to purchase more based on the can of beer in his car.
Authorities determined that Krenicky's blood alcohol content registered between 0.11 and 0.12 two hours after the crash. Had the case gone to trial, a forensic expert would have testified that Krenicky's blood level likely was 0.14 or 0.15 at the time of the wreck - or nearly two times the presumptive legal intoxication limit to drive of 0.08%.
Krenicky's son held onto to life for two days, but he essentially was brain dead and doctors determined he had no chance of recovery.
He died of an anoxic brain injury, which is not caused by a blow the head but from the brain being deprived of oxygen after going into cardiac arrest. Left without oxygen for too long, neural cells in the brain begin to die through a process called apoptosis.
The first deputy to arrive after the crash performed CPR on the boy for 10 minutes to keep him alive until paramedics arrived.
"There was a length of time between the moment the injury occurred and time he did not receive aid, partially as a result of [Krenicky] deciding to call family members instead of 911," Dustan said. "There was a possibility that medical intervention earlier may have saved Seth's life."
Authorities also learned that Krenicky, who did not have custody of his children, was not legally allowed to be with them alone because of a prior DUI charge in another locality - it was later reduced to reckless driving - where he crashed under suspicious circumstances with children in the car. Nevertheless, the children's legal guardian allowed Krenicky to be with them without supervision, Fierro said.
