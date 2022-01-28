Prince George man charged in connection with hit-and-run that injured RPD officer on Broad Street

A 22-year-old man from Prince George County has been charged with felony hit and run, felony elude, reckless driving and numerous other traffic offenses after a Richmond police officer was struck by a motorcycle on Broad Street earlier this week.
Jacob Terry McClung was arrested on Thursday in Hopewell by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, Richmond police said Friday.
The incident unfolded around 5 p.m. Monday near the 1300 block of West Broad Street. Richmond police responded to a report of aggressive driving by a group of motorcycles on the city's main thoroughfare.
A video showed the bikers performing stunts along Broad Street, followed by police cars attempting to stop the group. Then, an officer left his vehicle and stepped into the street in what appeared to be an attempt to stop a fleeing motorcycle, when he was struck.
The collision sent the Richmond police officer to the hospital with a head injury. He was released later that day.
The motorcycle driver left the scene of the crash on foot, police said, but he was later identified and arrested Thursday.
"We are fortunate that no one died in this incident," Police Chief Gerald M. Smith said in a release. "Joy riding and endangering the lives of others by reckless driving on the city streets of Richmond will not be tolerated. There are serious charges associated with this behavior and you will be charged appropriately."
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call RPD Hit and Run Detective Drago at (804) 646-1369 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 with anonymous tips.
