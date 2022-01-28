Prince George man charged in hit-and-run that injured RPD officer on Broad Street

A 22-year-old man from Prince George County has been charged with felony hit and run, felony elude, reckless driving and numerous other traffic offenses after a Richmond police officer was struck by a motorcycle on Broad Street this week.

Jacob Terry McClung was arrested in Hopewell on Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, Richmond police said Friday.

The incident unfolded around 5 p.m. Monday near the 1300 block of West Broad Street. Richmond police responded to a report of aggressive driving by a group of motorcycles on the city’s main thoroughfare.

A video showed the bikers performing stunts along Broad Street, followed by police cars attempting to stop the group. Then, an officer left his vehicle and stepped into the street in what appeared to be an attempt to stop a fleeing motorcycle, when he was struck.

The collision sent the Richmond police officer to the hospital with a head injury. He was released later that day.

The motorcycle driver left the scene of the crash on foot, police said, but he was later identified and arrested Thursday.