Prince George man charged with hit and run after dirt bike hits RPD officer was granted bond Monday

A Prince George County man, facing charges after a Richmond police officer was injured during a rush-hour collision with a dirt bike on Broad Street, was granted bond in Richmond Circuit Court on Monday after he was first denied bond in lower court.

Jacob McClung, 22, was charged with reckless driving, a misdemeanor; and hit and run, a felony, following the Jan. 25 collision, which was caught on video.

The incident unfolded around 5 p.m. on a Monday near the 1300 block of West Broad Street. A video showed bikers performing stunts along the main thoroughfare, followed by police cars attempting to stop the group. Then, a Richmond police officer left his vehicle and had stepped into the street in what appeared to be an attempt to stop a fleeing dirt bike, when he was struck.

The collision sent the officer, Sgt. Jerry Scarborough, to the hospital with a head injury. He was released later that day.

On Monday, the officer appeared in court — the abrasions on his head and black eye healed, but wearing a brace on this left arm. Scarborough said he had two bone bruises and a torn ligament, and had returned to work for light duty.

He did not speak at Monday’s hearing before Circuit Judge William R. Marchant, but held up the brace for the judge to see.

McClung’s attorney, Craig Cooley, told Marchant they weren’t disputing the facts of the case on Monday, but asking him to give McClung a bond so he could return to work. He’s a welder, Cooley said, and planned to live with his father in Prince George until the case was adjudicated.

Cooley described McClung’s driving as “less than perfect” but added that he hadn’t intended to hit the officer, who Cooley said stepped into traffic without giving McClung time to react.

After the hearing, Cooley said McClung wanted to apologize to the officer, but Cooley told him there would be a better time.

Prosecutor Denise Anderson said McClung was part of a larger group who had surrounded another officer’s cruiser just before the collision, which prompted the police response in the first place.

“He flips the officer face down over the handlebars,” Anderson said. Afterward, McClung abandoned the dirt bike he’d been driving, Anderson said, and ran.

He was caught hiding in a bush on another video from another witness, Anderson said. The witness asked what he was doing, to which he replied: “I hit an officer because he was in my way,” Anderson told Marchant.

McClung then waved down another bike and fled the area, she said. He was arrested three days later in Hopewell.

He was on bond for two misdemeanor charges — reckless driving and carrying a concealed weapon — in Chesterfield at the time of the Richmond collision. Those charges are still pending, and stemmed from an incident about a month earlier, according to court records.

Marchant granted McClung a $3,500 secured bond and ordered he be placed on home-electronic or GPS monitoring. Though he did not suspend his license, Marchant ordered: “I don’t want him driving.”

The Richmond charges are slated to go before a grand jury next month.