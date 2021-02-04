Prince George mother charged with trying to drown infant son in Appomattox River in Hopewell

A Prince George County mother has been charged with attempted murder of her 7-month-old son in an incident last month in which police said she attempted to drown the boy in the Appomattox River in Hopewell.

Leslei Kuykendall, 38, was charged Jan. 19 in connection with the Jan. 11 attempted drowning in the 500 block of Riverside Avenue, said Hopewell police Mike Langford said.

Hopewell police and firefighters rescued and resuscitated the child from the frigid waters.

"The child was released from VCU Medical Center and appears to be doing well," Langford said in an email.

Police said they were called at 10:27 a.m. Jan. 11 for a report of a woman and a child in the river. Before officers arrived, bystanders reported seeing the woman take the baby into the water.

Officers and firefighters located the woman and child in waist-high water. Officers removed the boy and began administering medical care, police said.

Paramedics with Hopewell’s fire department resuscitated the child, who was taken to VCU Medical Center for medical attention.